Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare OTT Release Date: When and where you can watch Kannada blockbuster

Kannada movie Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare garnered a huge buzz when it was released, thanks to the strong word of mouth. The relevant storyline, comedy timing, and performances have pulled audiences to throng the theatres from all over the nation. The Kannada comedy is now gearing up for OTT release and if you have not watched the film, do not miss it. Check out all the streaming details below.

Despite a huge clash with two major Hollywood movies Barbie and Oppenheimer, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare opened up with great reviews and numbers at the box office with no language barrier at all. The buzz was so strong that, it made the makers release the dubbed version in Telugu as well. The small-budget film that went on to become a huge hit at the box office yet again proves how content is king.

Here's when and where you can watch Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare on OTT

Where to watch?

After more than two months of release, Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is gearing up for release on OTT. The film will now be available for streaming on the OTT platform, Zee 5. It will be available only in the Kannada language as per reports. The Telugu version was released in theatres a few days ago and opened up with a good response. Akkineni Nagarjuna presented the film under Annapurna Studios in Telugu.

When to watch

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is coming to stream online this weekend. Ahead of Ganesh Chaturthi, on September 15, the film will be released on OTT. Initially, there were reports of releasing on August 15 itself but due to the Telugu version release scheduled to be released on the same day, that was not possible.



About Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare

Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare is a film by newcomers, which revolves around boys on a college campus who are jolted by the death of their hostel’s warden. Hostel Hudugaru Bekagiddare features many of the theater's finest talents. Produced by Prajwal BP, Varun Kumar, Nithin Krishnamurthy, and Arvind K Kashyap under the Gulmohar Films and Varun Studios banner, the film was presented by Rakshit Shetty under his own Paramvah Pictures banner. The film has an enchanting music score by Ajaneesh Loknath and captivating cinematography by Aravind Chayagrahana and editing by Suresh Sankalan.

