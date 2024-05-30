HOT BUZZ: Mookuthi Amman 2 in the making; NOT Nayanthara but THIS actress is in talks for RJ Balaji's 2020 sequel

RJ Balaji is one of the most visionary directors currently working in the industry. His concepts have always offered something new to the audience. Meanwhile, for the past few months, rumors have been rife that Balaji has started working on his next project.

Now, in a recent update, a buzz has been doing rounds that RJ Balaji is working on his 2020 blockbuster Mookuthi Amman with Trisha Krishnan and not Nayanthara. Have a look!

RJ Balaji to work with Trisha Krishnan: Report

On May 30, renowned industry tracker Sreedhar Pillai took to his social media platform X and shared the news of RJ Balaji's latest venture. As per Sreedhar, RJ Balaji has started working on his own 2020 sequel titled Mookuthi Amman which initially featured Nayanthara in the lead role.

Now, it has been speculated that the evergreen beauty Trisha Krishnan has been roped in as the main lead actress to feature in a flick. However, no official confirmation has been given by the makers regarding this and it remains a mere speculation.

Meanwhile, if the buzz is supposed to be true then it would be a delight for Trisha Krishnan's fans to see her in such a perfect film blended with a crisp storyline and a strong and thought-provoking message.

Trisha Krishnan's upcoming films

Trisha has a lot of projects in her pipeline currently. The Ghilli star is currently gearing up for her biggest release Thug Life featuring Kamal Haasan as the lead star. The flick helmed by Mani Ratnam is touted to be a period thriller which is the director’s next magnum opus after his blockbuster venture Ponniyin Selvan franchise.

Apart from Trisha and Kamal Haasan the film also features Silambarasan TR, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Abirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ali Fazal, and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Trisha is also set to mark her return to the Telugu industry with Padma Vibhushan Chiranjeevi starrer Vishwambhara helmed by director Mallidi Vassishta. The flick will also feature Meenakshi Chaudhary in a lead role along with other supporting members.

The fantasy drama has been bankrolled by Vamsi Krishna Reddy under the banner of UV Creations. The upcoming action thriller is expected to release theatrically on January 10, 2025.

Apart from these projects, Trisha is also a part of Ajith Kumar's biggest action thriller titled VidaaMuyarchi, helmed by director Magizh Thirumeni. As per the latest reports, the film's left portion will be commenced soon.

