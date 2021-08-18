Hotness Alert: Kajal Aggarwal makes a splash in the pool wearing a bikini; SEE PHOTOS

Kajal Aggarwal has always managed to grab our attention with her glamorous photos and unconventional style statement. The actress is yet again turning heads with her bikini photos. Kajal has shared a couple of photos on Instagram wherein she can be seen enjoying herself in the pool.

Captioning a photo of herself making a splash in the pool, Kajal wrote, "Happiness is about making your own waves.. You’re only one swim away from a good mood !." The other photo sees her chilling in the pool and is clearly beating the heat in style. The actress' latest pictures are wanting us to pack our bags and leave for a vacation. Be it for her vacation photos or sharing beautiful moments with her husband Gautam Kitchlu, Kajal Aggarwal sure knows how to win the hearts of her fans.

Check out her latest bikini photos that are too hot to handle:

On the work front, Kajal Aggarwal is shooting for her upcoming Hindi film, Uma. She also has Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya, Tamil movies like Ghosty and Indian 2, and is already awaiting the release of Hey Sinamika co-starring Dulquer Salmaan and Aditi Rao Hydari.