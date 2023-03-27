How did Kiara Advani wish her ‘dearest friend’ and Game Changer co-star Ram Charan on his birthday?

Ram Charan and Kiara Advani are all set to share screen space for the second time in their upcoming political thriller. Directed by filmmaker Shankar, the film was earlier tentatively titled RC15. Ram Charan is celebrating his 38th birthday today, and on this occasion, he took to his social media to announce that the film with Kiara is titled ‘Game Changer’. Director Shankar wished Ram Charan, while announcing the title of Game Changer. Now, Kiara Advani has also penned a birthday wish for her co-star.

Kiara Advani wishes her Game Changer co-star Ram Charan on his birthday

Kiara Advani took to her Instagram account to share the title reveal video of Game Changer. Wishing Ram Charan a happy birthday, Kiara called him her ‘dearest friend’, and wished for this film to be a ‘game changer’ in every way! “Happiest Birthday to my dearest friend and costar @alwaysramcharan !! May this truly be a Game Changer in every way @shanmughamshankar Sir #thirunavukarasu @musicthaman @srivenkateswaracreations @harshithsri @hanshithareddy #SVC50 #RV15 #HBDGlobalStarRamCharan,” wrote Kiara. Check out her post below!

Ram Charan’s pre-birthday celebration with Kiara Advani and of Game Changer team

Meanwhile, two days ago, the team of Game Changer wrapped up the shooting of a song sequence for the film. Post that, they hosted a pre-birthday bash for Ram Charan. Pictures from the celebration went viral on social media, and they showed Ram Charan celebrating with director Shankar, co-star Kiara Advani, producer Dil Raju and other cast and crew members of the film. The pictures show Ram Charan being showered with rose petals, and he is also seen cutting the chocolate cake, and posing with Kiara and others.

As per reports, Ram Charan will play the role of an IAS officer in Game Changer, and will be seen in a fresh look for the film. Apart from Kiara Advani and Ram Charan, the cast also includes Anjali, Jayaram, Samuthirakani, S J Surya, Srikanth, Sunil.

ALSO READ: RC15 Title REVEAL: Ram Charan's next with Kiara Advani titled Game Changer