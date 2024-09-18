How did Nayanthara fall in love with Vignesh Shivan? Dhanush unknowingly played Cupid in their romance

Nayanthara and Vignesh have been setting the bar for major couple goals for a long time now. The duo has repeatedly expressed their love and admiration through social media posts and public appearances. On Vignesh’s 39th birthday on September 18, his lovely wife delighted their fans as she penned a romantic note for her dearest husband and called him her ‘everything’.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are living their perfect family life with their little bundle of joys, Uyir and Ulag. But do you know how the adorable couple met each other, fell head over heels, and found their happily ever after? Today, we will discuss Nayanthara and Vignesh’s relationship timeline.

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s dreamy love story

It was in 2015 when Nayanthara met her then-future husband Vignesh as she signed for his film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan with Vijay Sethupathi. As per reports, the duo grew close on the sets. It is pertinent to mention that the Jawan actress at this point had been in two failed relationships involving people from the South industry. As they say, whatever happens, happens for a reason; perhaps Nayanthara’s failed relationships in the past made her meet her ‘Mr. Right’.

Coming back to her relationship with Vignesh, the rumors about their relationship touched sky-high when their co-star Mansoor Ali Khan recalled how Vignesh and Nayanthara ended up talking for hours on the Naanum Rowdy Dhan's sets. Following this, everyone on the stage, including Vignesh Shivan, laughed it off. However, neither of them admitted their relationship.

Advertisement

While the rumors about the love birds started spreading like wildfire, it was in 2017 that Nayanthara and Vignesh made their first public appearance in an award show. Both won awards that night and thanked each other for their support. Following this, Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara were often spotted visiting temples, churches, and dargahs across the country. In addition, they also took multiple foreign trips to spend quality time with each other.

Moreover, in an interview with HELLO! India, the couple recalled their journey from working together on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan to becoming soulmates. Nayanthara and Vignesh also discussed how Dhanush played a significant role in their love story.

Vignesh said, “Dhanush sir made me narrate the story (of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan) to Nayan (Nayanthara). She liked it. Once she came on board, I was able to cast actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was initially not keen to do this film. He was not convinced about the script. But he agreed after Nayan said yes. The movie paved the way for me to spend a lot of time around her. We got involved within a year.”

Advertisement

In 2021 March, Vignesh shared a picture with his lady love where she was flaunting her ring. However, later in August of the same year, Nayanthara spoke about her engagement for the first time. As quoted by Indian Today, she said, "It was my engagement ring. We are private people, so we didn't want to have a grand ceremony. When we decide to get married, we will definitely inform our fans. Our engagement happened in the presence of our immediate family members. We haven't decided on our wedding yet."

Nayanthara and Vignesh’s marriage

With the newfound engagement news, while their fans were awaiting their D-day, a picture of the couple at Kaligambal temple surfaced. It grabbed attention as people were curious enough to notice the vermillion on Nayanthara's forehead. On June 9, 2022, Nayanthara and Vignesh decided to take the next step in their relationship and exchanged wedding vows in Mahabalipuram in an intimate ceremony. Their wedding was attended by family members, friends, and co-stars that the couple worked with.

Advertisement

The same year, in October, the couple announced the birth of their twin children and named them Uyir and Ulagam via surrogacy. Currently, the happy family is often spotted making memories and spending time with each other. The love and warmth of the family is often visible through their photos and videos on social media.

Don’t forget to tell us how you like Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan’s love story.

ALSO READ: Tovino Thomas suspects theatre owners' involvement as ARM full movie leaks online, director Jithin Laal shares shocking video