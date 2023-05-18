How did Niharika Konidela react to brother Varun Tej's wedding with Lavanya Tripathi?

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi have been in the headlines ever since Pinkvilla exclusively reported that they are all set to get married soon. The couple, who are rumoured to be dating for a very long time, will be getting engaged in June. Varun's sister and actor, Niharika Konidela recently addressed the wedding reports during a media interaction.

While promoting her upcoming web series, Dead Pixels, Niharika Konidela was asked about her elder brother Varun Tej's wedding with Lavanya Tripathi. The actress refused to answer the question and said 'Let's talk about Dead Pixels.' Well, this no-comments answer to her brother's wedding has caught major attention. Her no response has made fans anticipate if the wedding reports are true. It is to be noted that Lavanya is a very good friend of Niharika. In fact, she also attended her lavish wedding with Chaitanya JV in Jaipur. Several pics of Lavanya with Varun, Niharika, Sai Dharam Tej and others went viral on social media back then.



About Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's marriage

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's relationship and wedding rumours always surface on social media. However, a few months ago, the actor's father confessed that Varun will be getting married this year and will introduce his bride very soon. Now, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Varun and Lavanya have decided to take their relationship next and are set to exchange rings in June.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi reportedly fell in love while working on their films Mister and Antariksham. According to reports, Varun popped the big question to Lavanya at her birthday bash in Bangalore. It is said that he purchased a costly diamond ring and proposed to her and she said 'yes'. However, an official regarding all of these is awaited as the duo always denied dating each other and called 'just good friends'.

Niharika'a marriage with Chaitanya in trouble

Meanwhile, Niharika Konidela was also in the news a few months ago after separation rumours from her husband Chaitanya JV sparked on the Internet. The couple have deleted all pictures of each other including wedding photos from their social media handles. However, Neither Niharika nor Chaitanya has reacted to the rumours of them heading for a divorce.

