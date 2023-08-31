How did Shah Rukh Khan react to Atlee and wife Priya's pregnancy news? Director reveals

Atlee is gearing up for the release of his debut feature film in Hindi, the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan. The filmmaker is at a great phase in both his personal and professional careers right now. In January of this year, Atlee’s wife, Priya, gave birth to a baby boy. At the audio launch of Jawan that took place yesterday, August 30, the Raja Rani director opened up about being a father and also about how he revealed the pregnancy news to Shah Rukh Khan.

Atlee reveals that he told Shah Rukh Khan while shooting Jawan that his wife Priya was pregnant

During the Jawan audio launch, the filmmaker shared that he got to know his wife was pregnant while shooting Jawan. He also disclosed the pregnancy news to Jawan’s leading man, Shah Rukh Khan, while on set. Atlee further shared that the actor had even told him that they could postpone the shoot as it was important that Atlee be with his wife, Priya, at the time.

But Atlee revealed that Priya told him to continue and complete the shoot of Jawan. Both Atlee and Priya got emotional when Atlee shared this incident during his speech at Jawan's prerelease event. Atlee’s words also made it clear that he and Shah Rukh Khan share a great bond with each other. With Jawan, Atlee, one of the most successful directors in mainstream Tamil cinema, will be making his debut in Hindi.

The audio launch of Jawan took place at the Sri Sairam Engineering College in Chennai. The event was as grand as one would imagine from a film of such magnitude. There were many moments from the prerelease event that gained heavy traction online. Right after the audio launch, the makers also released the official trailer for Jawan today, August 31.

The film, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi, is Atlee's fifth directorial venture. Previously, he directed the Arya and Nayanthara starrer Raja Rani and followed that with Theri, Mersal, and Bigil. The latter three films had Thalapathy Vijay in the lead role.

For the uninitiated, Atlee and Priya welcomed their first child earlier this year, on January 31, to be exact. The couple, in a joint post, shared the good news of welcoming their first child and wrote, "They were right. There’s no feeling in the world like this. And just like that, our baby boy is here! A new exciting adventure of parenthood starts today! Grateful. Happy. Blessed."

