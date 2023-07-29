How did Tamannaah Bhatia feel dancing to Kaavaalaa song in front of Rajinikanth at Jailer event? Actress reveals

The craze for Kaavaalaa song from Jailer is not stopping anytime. Audiences can't just get enough of Tamannaah Bhatia's sexy moves on the song and it has become a big trend on social media. Well, for the first time, the actress performed to Kaavaalaa song on the stage at the Jailer audio launch event in Chennai. She danced to the song in front of Rajinikanth and thousands of audiences.

Tamannaah Bhatia took to Instagram and shared a few BTS photos from her performance on Kaavaalaa. She also expressed her thoughts about performing in front of Rajinikanth and fans at the Jailer audio launch event. The actress wrote in the caption, "Sooo overwhelmed to have performed in front of the amazing fans who have loved #Kaavaalaa all the way! And what made it even more special was to have @rajinikanth sir in the audience… Ahh goosebumps! Thankyou for all your support for Kaavaalaa. Love you all from the bottom of my heart!."

Featuring Tamannaah Bhatia and the iconic Rajinikanth, the Kaavaalaa song was released on July 6 and garnered staggering views in millions. The actress' dance moves and expressions have left audiences awestruck. The song also became a huge trend on social media platforms as it is flooded with videos of people dancing to the infectious tune.

After the viral Tamil version goes viral, the makers recently released the Hindi version of Kaavaalaa, which is called Tu Aa Dilbara. With Anirudh Ravichander's composition, While the Tamil version was sung by Shilpa Rao, the Hindi version is beautifully sung by Sindhuja Srinivasan.



About Jailer

Nelson Dilipkumar's Jailer, which is touted to be an action thriller, features Rajinikanth in the role of a jailer who is on a mission. Kannada superstar Shiva Rajkumar is playing the lead antagonist in the movie, which features Ramya Krishnan, Yogi Babu, Vasanth Ravi, Vinayakan, and others in supporting roles. Malayalam superstar Mohanlal is making a special appearance in the film. Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff is also part of the film. Jailer is scheduled for a grand release on August 11, 2023.

