How does Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan retain the signature style of Atlee’s Tamil films?

There are certain elements that make an Atlee film: grand sets, duality in characters, and an inimitable hero. After watching his latest film, Jawan’s prevue, it is safe to say that this one as well has all the signatures of an Atlee film. More than a Hindi film, Jawan seems to be a Tamil film made in Hindi. That is also what works in its favor.

Starting from the cast that comprises Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi to the way that Shah Rukh Khan has been presented, Jawan is more Tamil than Hindi. And why would it not be? At the end of the day, it is made by one of Tamil cinema’s most successful mainstream filmmakers. Not to forget, who Atlee considers his mentor?

The director refers to S Shankar as his guru and began his career under him. A Shankar touch is evident in all his films. Also evident is the urge of the director to go all out mass with absolute conviction in what he does, which some would consider outlandish.

Similarities between Jawan and Atlee’s films in Tamil

From the prevue, it is clear that Atlee has stuck to the same template that he always goes for. That is also what makes him such a polarizing figure. He always sticks to what he does best and conceives new stories around that. Many term this as negative, but for those who love the world created by Atlee, it is this repetition that works and makes them anticipate what he does next.

Jawan had glimpses of songs picturized lavishly in grandeur. No matter if the film works or not, the songs have always struck a chord with fans. It seems that this time as well, this will be the case.

Thalapathy Vijay fans are also particularly excited about Jawan. His action of clasping hands in Mersal is believed to have been recreated in this film. Or at least that is what his fans think. Shah Rukh and Deepika Padukone can both be seen doing this particular action in the prevue. If that is indeed the case has to be found out.

There have also been hints of a mother figure in the prevue and the sentimental mother figure has always been a must in Atlee’s films. A more important element in an Atlee film is the duality of the characters. All the lead characters in four of his released films have a duality attached to them. It is either done with a flashback sequence to show how this person turned out to be who they are now, or more explicitly, it is done with a double role. Shah Rukh’s many getups in the prevue seem to indicate that either a flashback sequence or a double role is in store.

Fanboy Director

If Atlee has to be slotted into a category for the director that he is, it would be a fanboy director. His heroes are always larger-than-life, massy characters. Like Vijay in Mersal, Theri, and Bigil or Shah Rukh in Jawan, it is evident that his films are made to cater to fans. Both Shah Rukh and Vijay are people he admires and has been a fan of. It would be interesting to see what the director will do if he now decides to make a film with a newcomer or an actor of whom he is not a fan.

