How does Sivakarthikeyan’s Virumaandi look in Seyon link back to Kamal Haasan? Here’s what we know

Upcoming Tamil movie, Seyon, shared its first look on social media on the occasion of its lead actor Sivakarthikeyan’s birthday. The film, which is gearing up for an October 2026 release, has long been awaited by the fans of the star, especially owing to its strong team, including director Sivakumar Murugesan and producer Kamal Haasan. Following its first look reveal, the fans of the star have found an unmistakable connection to the latter, a subtle nod to his 2004 role in Virumaandi.

While sharing the same, Sivakarthikeyan wrote, “For those who enjoy me, For those who love me, For those who think more of me than I do, For my fans, For my brothers and sisters.” He added that the ‘destruction of the devil’ awaits the viewers in the film.

The Kamal Haasan and R Mahendran production, under the banner of Raajkamal Films International and Turmeric Media, has reminded viewers of Kamal Haasan’s 2004 Indian Tamil-language action drama film, Virumaandi, with many sharing their surprise.

Seyon's first look gives way to Sivakarthikeyan’s Virumaandi portrayal

The 3 minutes 31 seconds clip shared on the actor’s social media and the makers, Raaj Kamal Films International’s YouTube channel, shows off Sivakarthikeyan embodying Lord Virumaandi. It focuses on the second day of the Maasi Kalari festival, a specialty of the Karumathur Virumaandi temple, with the police force as well as the organizers wondering who caused havoc at the celebrations.

As the main character is introduced, he is welcomed with open arms instead of the expected chaos at the hands of the public. Sivakarthikeyan takes charge with a stick in one hand and a blazing torch in the other, making his demanding presence known. They celebrate his entry as a divine appearance.

Check out the first look below.

Seyon has been announced for an October 2026 premiere, with the exact release date still under wraps as of now.

