How much did Dulquer Salmaan charge for his role in crime drama movie Lucky Baskhar?

Dulquer Salmaan scored a hat-trick with his third Telugu hit, Lucky Baskhar. The film was released on October 31, during Diwali, and dominated the box office. Now that the movie is available on Netflix, let's take a look at how much the actor charged for his role in this blockbuster crime drama.

According to a Filmibeat report, Dulquer Salmaan typically charges around Rs 8 crore per film. For Lucky Baskhar, he reportedly received a remuneration of Rs 10 crore. After the success of the film and his rising popularity in Tollywood, there are reports that the actor might consider increasing his fees. However, neither DQ nor his team has officially confirmed these speculations.

Meanwhile, Dulquer Salmaan's Lucky Baskhar is now streaming on Netflix. Sharing a poster of the film, the streaming giant wrote, "What’s more thrilling than a scam? Watching it unfold. Watch Lucky Baskhar now on Netflix in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi!"

For the unversed, Lucky Bhaskar is a crime drama helmed by Venky Atluri. The film follows the life of Baskhar, a lower-middle-class bank employee who gets caught in financial scams. The story is told through the actor's voiceover which breaks the fourth wall and engages directly with the audience.

Baskhar starts as a cashier and faces constant financial struggles. His life changes when the CBI investigates him for having Rs 1 crore in his account. As he gets involved in financial fraud, he faces moral dilemmas.

His ambition to support his family leads him to exploit banking loopholes. Over time, he transforms from a struggling employee to a cunning con artist.

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Meenakshi Chaudhary in a prominent role.

Disclaimer: All amounts mentioned in the article are sourced from the Filmibeat report. In some cases, celebrities or their teams give their input too, which we incorporate if provided by them. We make all efforts to share possible accurate numbers; however, unless otherwise mentioned, they are all approximate. We are open to feedback and suggestions on editorial@pinkvilla.com.

