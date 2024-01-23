How much did Prabhas’ body double make from Salaar and Kalki 2898AD? Here's what we know about his salary

In 2015, the release of SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali: The Beginning marked a turning point for Prabhas, elevating him from a regional actor to a global star. The success of the Baahubali series transformed Prabhas' career.

Post-Baahubali, Prabhas made daring choices, consistently delivering high-budget action films. This rise in his popularity has significantly impacted his body double's earnings, who now reportedly commands Rs 30 lakhs per day due to the demanding nature of the work.

Given Prabhas's inclination towards action-centric roles, his body double is on the sets for more than 30 days for a major film, earning a substantial Rs 9 to 10 crores per project, according to a report in Deccan Chronicle. Yes, you heard that right!

Tasked with performing challenging stunts in Prabhas' action-centric films, the body double now commands a huge amount as it requires him to be available for extensive shoots spanning over 30 days.

Despite the risks involved, especially in serious action sequences seen in films like Salaar and Kalki 2829, the body double's height and physique matching Prabhas have made him one of the highest-paid body doubles in Indian cinema. Even in projects like Rajasaab, where Prabhas explores his comedic side, the body double's involvement will reportedly remain significant in a few scenes. However, no official salary or details about Prabhas' body double are out.

More about Prabhas

Amid the body double's rising fortunes, Prabhas continues to diversify his roles. Anticipation surrounds the release of his sci-fi thriller Kalki 2829, directed by Nag Ashwin. Additionally, his comedic talents will be on display in The Raja Saab, a film directed by Maruthi.

