How much did SS Rajamouli pay to attend the Oscars 2023 event? Here’s everything you need to know

RRR has made the entire nation extremely proud with its big win at the Oscars 2023 event, recently. The much-famous 'Naatu Naatu' song from the magnum opus, which is helmed by master craftsman SS Rajamouli, won the Oscar Award for Best Original Song. Along with the winners, veteran music composer MM Keeravani and lyricist Chandra Bose, the entire team members of RRR including SS Rajamouli, leading men Jr NTR and Ram Charan, and their family members attended the Oscars award in Los Angeles, on March 12, Sunday.

How much did SS Rajamouli pay to attend the Oscars 2023 event?

According to the latest updates published by the Economics Times, only MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose had received were tickets to attend the Oscars 2023 event which was held at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, as they were nominated for the awards. But, the rest of the RRR team members, including director SS Rajamouli, leading men Ram Charan and Jr NTR, and their family members had bought the tickets, to attend the prestigious event and witness the historical moment, live.

As per the reports, director SS Rajamouli purchased tickets for himself, the rest of the RRR team, and their family members prior so that they can attend the event. For the unversed, a single ticket to the Oscar Awards event costs $25,000 USD, which is around Rs. 20.6 Lakhs. This new detail has left the film fanatics in India surprised.

Netizens unhappy with SS Rajamouli and RRR team's seatings

However, the netizens are clearly unhappy with the Academy Awards organizers even more now, for giving the RRR team the last row in the hall. In the videos that are now going viral, director SS Rajamouli and his team were seen seating in the final row, while MM Keeravani and Chandra Bose were seated in front along with the other nominees. Rajamouli was accompanied by his wife Rama, son SS Kartikeya, and the other family members. Ram Charan was accompanied by his wife Upasana Kamineni, while Jr NTR made a solo entry into the event.

