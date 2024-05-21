How much does Naga Chaitanya’s new two-seater car cost? All you need to know about actor’s luxury silver toy

It is no secret that Naga Chaitanya loves luxury cars and is a total car enthusiast! The Telugu actor boasts an impressive collection of high-end vehicles, ranging from Ferraris to BMWs. Yes, you read that right!

Recently, the Custody actor added a lavish silver Porsche 911 GT3RS to his luxurious car collection. The pictures and videos of his brand-new car have gone viral on social media.

Read the complete story to discover further details about the actor's fleet of luxury vehicles and more.

Naga Chaitanya buys brand-new Porsche

Actor and avid car enthusiast Naga Chaitanya was recently spotted with his brand-new Porsche. A video of the actor driving around Hyderabad in his new car has also gone viral on social media. But do you know how much is the cost of the high-end car?

As per sources, the car registered on May 17 is said to be the first Porsche 911 GT3RS in Hyderabad and is sold in India at a whopping price of‎ Rs 3.51 crore approximately.

Pictures of Naga Chaitnya posing with his brand-new car were shared by the car dealership with the caption, "We are ecstatic to welcome back Mr Akkineni Naga Chaitanya to the Porsche family and are happy to have delivered to him his 911 GT3 RS. We wish him many memorable experiences on and off the race track.'' Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Check out the pictures below!

Besides Porsche, the Ye Maaya Chesave actor also owns a Ferrari and Land Rover Defender. Apart from cars, Naga Chaitanya also has a few sports bikes. He is often seen driving around Hyderabad in his luxury cars.

What's next for Naga Chaitanya?

Last seen in Venkat Prabhu's action film Custody last year, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor will be next seen alongside Sai Pallavi in Thandel. Directed by Chandoo Mondeti, the action-drama revolves around a fisherman in Srikakulam who gets caught by the Pakistan forces in international waters.

Talking about the film recently he said,'' Thandel is a film I’ve been working on for quite some time; it’s a very special film for me and I’ve never attempted this kind of character or texture''.

ALSO READ: Mohanlal sports a suave look in L2 Empuraan poster shared by Prithviraj Sukumaran; latter says, 'Happy birthday Laletta'