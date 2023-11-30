How much does Nayanthara charge per movie? Exploring Jawan star's net worth

Nayanthara is undoubtedly the most successful and talented actress in Tamil cinema. The actress is often dubbed as Lady Superstar in Kollywood and precise to the name the actress holds a substantial fan following in cinema. Though it may not come as a surprise for many Nayanthara garners one of the highest salaries per film, in coherence with her fan following and general appeal.

The actress unlike her contemporaries is more in terms of achieving this feat in her career due to her rigorous and highly travesty-filled journey as an actress a newcomer in Tamil cinema to one of the most wanted actresses in Indian cinema.

Nayanthara’s journey from newcomer to Lady Superstar

Nayanthara initially made the start of her career back in 2003 with the Sathyan Anthikad Malayalam film Manassinakkare. The film which had Jayaram and Mollywood’s veteran actress Sheela in the leading roles was a massive success, especially within the family audience. Interestingly it was director Sathyan Anthikad who changed her name to Nayanthara from Diana Mariam Kurian.

The 39-year-old actress starred in two other Malayalam films in the subsequent years as well both in Mohanlal starrer films Vismayathumbathu and Natturajavu. These were only her stepping stones to becoming a leading actress in Tamil cinema as the actress decided to step into Kollywood with the Tamil film Ayya starring Sarathkumar.

While filming for the latter film itself, Nayanthara received the offer to portray an important role opposite Rajinikanth in the film Chandramukhi directed by P Vasu. That film became a massive success in theaters, running for more than 100 days in the theaters at the time. This further led Nayanthara to become a mainstream name in various films, balancing both Tamil and Malayalam films at the time.

By 2006, the actress had debuted in Telugu cinema as well starring opposite industry’s big stars like Daggubati Venkatesh and Akkineni Nagarjuna in Lakshmi and Boss respectively. Though she did act in films opposite major actors in the industry like Ajith Kumar in Billa and Aegan, Thalapathy Vijay in Villu, Dhanush in Yaaradi Nee Mohini, Suriya in Aadhavan and Vishal in Sathyam, the actress still faced adversity and ups and downs both in her personal and professional life.

Hereafter, the actress started to carve and mold herself as a leading superstar across various films making her one of the leading actresses in Tamil cinema. The actress acted in various box office successful films like Boss Engira Bhaskaran in Tamil, Bodyguard in Malayalam, and Sri Rama Rajyam in Telugu the latter even earning her a Filmfare award.

Finally, in 2015, the actress had massive success at the box office with her neo-noir horror film Maya which went on to become one of the most successful films in Tamil cinema at the time. Thereafter, the actress started to balance films featuring opposite male lead actors like Vijay Sethupathi in Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, Chiyaan Vikram in Iru Mugan, Ajith Kumar in Viswasam, Thalapathy Vijay in Bigil, Rajinikanth in Darbar and even debuted in Hindi with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan.

Along with them Nayanthara also gave films with herself as the lead like Aramm, Kolamaavu Kokila, Imaikkaa Nodigal, Netrikann, and many more. Even with her next release Annapoorani tomorrow, December 1st has her in the lead, making her optimal for the term Lady Superstar.

Nayanthara’s net worth and salary per film

Nayanthara is undoubtedly the leading actress of Tamil cinema and bringing in this factor it should be of no surprise that the actress reportedly has more than 300 crores as net worth to her name.

Not only that but the actress also holds a staggering amount of 5-10 crores depending on the productional value of the film. This easily makes her one of the highest-paid actresses in South Indian cinema. Moreover, in a recent report, the actress has reportedly charged a staggering 5 crores for a concise 50-second commercial, writing in stone how much the actress has ventured in the journey from being a debutant to a Superstar.

