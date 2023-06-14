How much does Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement rings cost? Find out the whopping price here

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi are currently the talk of the town couple. After keeping their relationship under wraps for many years, they exchanged rings officially and got engaged on June 9. It was a hush-hush engagement that took place at his residence in Hyderabad. They made the announcement officially through their social media handles by sharing a few photos from the engagement. However, what caught the eyes is the engagement rings. Yes, you would be shocked to know how much they cost.

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi flaunted their engagement rings in the first photos, shared on social media platforms. Going by the pic, the actor's ring looks platinum with a diamond on it, whereas the actress wore a big diamond ring on her finger. And what makes these rings more fascinating is the huge price. According to reports, the engagement rings cost Rs 25 lakhs each.

Check out Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement rings here:

Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi's engagement

For the special day, the newly engaged couple looked perfect in ethnic attires. The Soggade Chinni Nayana actress wore a pastel green Banarasi saree from the shelves of Anita Dongre, which cost a whopping amount of Rs 75,000. The Ghani actor opted for an embroidery kurta and pajama set. The couple began their new beginnings in the presence of their family members. The star-studded mega family including Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, Pawan Kalyan, Allu Arjun, and many others attended. They also sent their congratulations and wishes to the couple and welcomed them into their family. The photos from the engagement ceremony went viral on social media.

On Friday night, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi shared their first photos from their engagement ceremony on social media. The Ghani captioned, "Found my Lav!." The A1 Express actress wrote in the caption with pics, "2016 (with forever and red heart emoji). Found my forever!" Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Pragya Jaiswal, Suniel Shetty, Lakshmi Manchu, Sai Dharam Tej, and many others took to the comment section and congratulated the newly engaged couple.

For the unversed, the duo have also worked together in films like Mister and Antariksham. Their chemistry has always caught the attention of audiences.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Allu Arjun-Sneha and Ram Charan-Upasana's unseen PIC from Varun Tej’s engagement makes for a memorable frame