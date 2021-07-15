How Nani found love and friendship in wife Anjana; Here's a glimpse into their beautiful love story

Nani and Anjana’s love story is the perfect example that friendship is the strongest foundation of love. They started as best friends and are currently enjoying the marital bliss of 8 years.

Nani, also known as the Natural Star of Tollywood, is an actor of dedication and compassion. He didn't just receive the tagline of 'Natural Star' for his easy acting skills but also for being a down earth actor, a lovable husband, and a doting father. Nani and his wife Anjana are one of the most natural and beautiful couples in the south film industry. Every now and then, Nani gives a glimpse into his personal life with adorable photos of his wife and son by taking the internet by storm. The V actor started off his life in the industry as a common man and not many know about his personal life and life before he became a successful actor. Today, let’s take a look into it.

We have always heard that friendship is the strongest foundation of love and if you are best friends, then there is nothing anyone can do to break up a couple. This line totally justifies Nani and wife Anjana’s love story. Nani and Anjana, who started off as best friends, are currently enjoying the marital bliss of 8 years. Their love story is one of a kind of fairy tale, which is cherished forever. Nani met Anjana when he was working as an RJ in Vizag and fell head-over-heels for her. They took time to understand each other and dated for five years before they tied the knot on October 27 in 2012.

The wedding ceremony was a private affair with only family and close friends in attendance. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Arjun in 2017. They lovingly call him Junnu and often post pictures of their baby boy. Even after eight years, Nani and Anjana seem to be head over heels in love with each other and their lovely photos are proof of that.

Take a look at a few of their photos here:

It is also said that Anjana stuck to Nani through thick and thin as he was a struggling actor back in 2008. He began as assistant director and found his breakthrough in 2012 with director Mohan Krishna Indraganti’s film Ashta Chamma, where he made his debut as a protagonist. After that, there was no looking back for Nani, in both, professional and personal life.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Nani is currently the busiest actor in town with three projects Tuck Jagadish, Shyam Singha Roy, and Ante Sundaraniki. He is presently shooting for the highly anticipated Shyam Singha Roy and is awaiting the release of Tuck Jagdish which was postponed due to the second wave of Covid 19. Shyam Singha Roy is scheduled to release in 2022. Ante Sundaraniki is directed by Vivek Athreya and features Malayalam actress Nazriya Nazim as the leading lady.

Credits :Nani Instagram

