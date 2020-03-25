Coronavirus updates
  1. Home
  2. entertainment

How well do you know Thalapathy Vijay’s films? Identify his heroines from this quiz

If you are a fan of Thalapathy Vijay, here's a quiz for you to see how big a fan of the Bigil actor you are.
2896 reads Mumbai
Thalapathy Vijay,South,MasterHow well do you know Thalapathy Vijay’s films Identify his heroines from this quiz
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

We all know that Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan base. His fans have been proving their love for the actor time and time again on social media. During the recent incident of Income Tax raid at the actor’s residence, his fans proved once again that they would always be on his side by gathering on the sets of his next film, Master in Neyveli. As Vijay showed up, they cheered him up by clapping and whistling so much so that the actor got totally emotional.

The incident broke the internet when Vijay got on top of a van and clicked a selfie with his fans, as he was moved by their love. Vijay too has always made sure that he shows gratitude to his fans for all their love. His speeches in the audio launch of his movies have always had a point or two about his love for his fans. Now, here is a quiz for you to know how big a fan of Thalapathy you are.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement