How well do you know Thalapathy Vijay’s films? Identify his heroines from this quiz

If you are a fan of Thalapathy Vijay, here's a quiz for you to see how big a fan of the Bigil actor you are.

We all know that Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan base. His fans have been proving their love for the actor time and time again on social media. During the recent incident of Income Tax raid at the actor’s residence, his fans proved once again that they would always be on his side by gathering on the sets of his next film, Master in Neyveli. As Vijay showed up, they cheered him up by clapping and whistling so much so that the actor got totally emotional.

The incident broke the internet when Vijay got on top of a van and clicked a selfie with his fans, as he was moved by their love. Vijay too has always made sure that he shows gratitude to his fans for all their love. His speeches in the audio launch of his movies have always had a point or two about his love for his fans. Now, here is a quiz for you to know how big a fan of Thalapathy you are.

Credits :Pinkvilla

