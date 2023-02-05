Hoysala Teaser OUT: Dhananjaya plays a rebel cop, up against the corrupt system

Dhananjaya is presently occupied with this 25th project, titled Hoysala. The Sandalwood star will entertain the fans with the cop drama in the theatres from 30th March this year. Raising excitement for the movie, the makers have unveiled the gripping teaser from the film. Sharing the preview, Sardar actor Karthi wrote on Twitter, "Introducing ‘Gurudev Hoysala’ - Let's welcome him from 30th March 2023. Wishing the entire team the best of luck!" Additionally, Kiccha Sudeep also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Best wishes to the team of 'Gurudev Hoysala'. In theaters on 30th March."

The clip opens with a building on fire as people run to save their lives. Later, we see the police forces making an effort to control the crowd with the use of tear gas and lathi. Emerging from the fog, we see a police officer who seems like a daredevil, "One can't judge if he is a good man or not, but he is the public's favorite." From the music to the action to the theatre, Hoysala looks like a total masala entertainer. Set against the backdrop of Belagavi, the film will shed light on the core issues prevalent in our current police system.