Hoysala Teaser OUT: Dhananjaya plays a rebel cop, up against the corrupt system
Here is a teaser of Dhananjaya's 25th project, Hoysala.
Dhananjaya is presently occupied with this 25th project, titled Hoysala. The Sandalwood star will entertain the fans with the cop drama in the theatres from 30th March this year. Raising excitement for the movie, the makers have unveiled the gripping teaser from the film. Sharing the preview, Sardar actor Karthi wrote on Twitter, "Introducing ‘Gurudev Hoysala’ - Let's welcome him from 30th March 2023. Wishing the entire team the best of luck!" Additionally, Kiccha Sudeep also penned on the micro-blogging site, "Best wishes to the team of 'Gurudev Hoysala'. In theaters on 30th March."
The clip opens with a building on fire as people run to save their lives. Later, we see the police forces making an effort to control the crowd with the use of tear gas and lathi. Emerging from the fog, we see a police officer who seems like a daredevil, "One can't judge if he is a good man or not, but he is the public's favorite." From the music to the action to the theatre, Hoysala looks like a total masala entertainer. Set against the backdrop of Belagavi, the film will shed light on the core issues prevalent in our current police system.
Check out the teaser below:
About Hoysala
Conceptualized and helmed by Vinay N, the venture has been bankrolled by Karthik Gowda in collaboration with Yogi G Raj. The movie will be the second collaboration of the Kannada actor with KRG Studios after Rathnan Prapancha. Presented by Vijay Kirangandur, Dhananjay is working with producers Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj for the second time. Ace music composer S Thaman is providing the music for the drama. For the unversed, he earlier scored the tunes for the star in 2021 for Yuvarathnaa. Anand Audio has brought the music rights for the film at a record price. Amrutha Iyengar will be accompanying the protagonist in the film's cast, along with Naveen Shankar, Avinash BS, Mayuri Nataraj, and Pratap Narayan.
Speaking about the movie to Cinema Express, Dhananjay was quoted saying, “More than the number, the subject of Hoysala grew to be intriguing, and we hope to come up with a terrific film. This is my first published piece; it features an intriguing subject that I had the opportunity to research in Belagavi, North Karnataka. Many intriguing instances and police experiences will be brought into the discussion when it comes to the topic of cops."
