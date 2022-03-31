From Hridayam to Bangalore Days, 5 must-watch Malayalam movies on OTT

Regional content is becoming a big pull for OTT viewers. Among all, Malayalam movies have managed to be at the top of their game, owning to its variety of genres and formats. Of late, the heart-rendering stories of Malayalam cinema are being recreated in multiple languages. The very recent example of Karan Johar buying the remake rights of Pranav Mohanlal's Hridayam. From heartfelt family drama Lalitham Sundaram to Dulquer Salman's Bangalore Days, here’s a look at some of the top Mollywood titles that are a must-watch and available on OTT.

Lalitham Sundaram

Starring Manju Warrier, Biju Menon, and Anu Mohan, Zarina Wahab, Lalitham Sundaram is about three siblings who lost in their fast-paced worlds, reconnect and find their way back to family. Directed by Madhu Warrier, it also features a melodious score sung by Bombay Jayasree.

Hridayam

Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Darshana Rajendran and Kalyani Priyadarshan, Hridayam is about a man who is in his early 30s. Though its a simple story, but is executed very beautifully. Hridayam, directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan is set to get a Hindi remake by Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar.

Bro Daddy

A family drama revolving around the lives of two Christian families in Kerala and their youngest secretly being in a live-in relationship makes the premise of this beloved film. Directed by Prithviraj Sukumaran, it stars, Mohanlal, Prithviraj Sukumaran with Lalu Alex, Meena, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Kaniha, Unni Mukundan, Jagadish, Mallika Sukumaran and Soubin Shahir in supporting roles.

North 24 Kaatham Written and directed by debutant Anil Radhakrishnan Menon, North 24 Kaatham stars Fahadh Faasil, Nedumudi Venu and Swathi Reddy has won millions of hearts for its beautiful musical scores.

Bangalore Days

Bangalore Days starring Nazriya Nazim, Nivin Pauly, Dulquer Salmaan, Fahadh Faasil, Parvathy Thiruvothu, Isha Talwar and Paris Laxmi is that cult movie that dealt with a modern subject. This Anjali Menon directorial is an endearing tale of finding love, sustaining friendships and forming bonds.

Premam

Written, directed and edited by Alphonse Puthren, Premam is one of the most beautiful movies to watch ever. It is a coming-of-age romance and a delightful watch that stars Nivin Pauly, Sai Pallavi, Madonna Sebastian, Anupama Parameswaran, Shabareesh Varma, Krishna Sankar, Ananth Nag, Siju Wilson and others.

Ustad Hotel

Ustad Hotel, directed by Anwar Rasheed, can be your warm-hearted Sunday watch. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Thilakan, Nithya Menen among others.

Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham Kanakam Kaamini Kalaham is a satire film written and directed by Ratheesh Balakrishnan. Starring Nivin Pauly, Grace Antony, Vinay Forrt, Sudheesh, Jaffar Idukki, Joy Mathew, Vincy Aloshious, Sivadasan Kannur, and Rajesh Madhavan, this film is a must-watch this weekend.

You can catch these top 5 Malayalam movies on Disney+ Hotstar. Hope, we have got your weekend sorted.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Khushbu Sundar opens up on her TV comeback, actresses being judged & massive body transformation