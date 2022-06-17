Hridayam to RRR: Latest films to watch with your partner this weekend while snuggling in your cosy home

It's weekend and if you are somebody who just want to be home, spend time with your partner with some popcorn, maggie and pizza, then we have got you sorted. Mood for romance, action or thriller, whatever genre it may be, we have listed a few best latest movies you can watch with your partner at your home. With an array of platforms giving us easy access to hundreds of movies, here’s a list curated of the movies you can binge over the weekend.

Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam

Directed by Vidyasagar Chinta, Vishwak Sen starrer Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam is a family entertainer with a tinge of romance and dollops of highly enjoyable comedy. Vishwak Sen grabbed the attention of the audience and scored a good response from the audience. The Telugu film is currently streaming on Aha Telugu.

KGF: Chapter 2

KGF: Chapter 2 is a must if you want to watch a larger-than-life movie. The lead actor, Yash portrays the role of Rocky, a mafia man, who overtakes a gold-smuggling empire. Also starring Sanjay Dutt, Raveena Tandon, and Srinidhi Shetty, the film is streaming on Amazon Prime Videos.

RRR

If you haven't watched magnum opus RRR, which is directed by SS Rajamouli and features Ram charan and Jr NTR as freedom fighters, then you are missing out big in life. It is available on two OTT platforms, Zee 5 and Netflix, go ahead and feel the visual treat.

Puzhu

The Malayalam film Puzhu starring Mammootty revolves around a father, son, and family equation. This is the first time the actor is seen as a baddie and won accolades for his performance. The film will keep you hooked to the screen and is available for viewing on Sony Liv.

Hridayam

Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, and Darshana Rajendar's Hridayam is a romantic film that will touch your heart and remind you of your college days. It is a feel-good movie that will keep you entertained for the evening and is available on Hotstar.

Jana Gana Mana

Jana Gana Mana starring Prithviraj Sukumar is a hard-hitting courtroom drama that revolves around college politics, casteism, police injustice, and more. After watching some court drama of Johnny Deep and Amber Heard, this movie will surely fill the void and also show you the light of society.

Sarkaru Vaari Paata

If you are up for a proper south movie, Mahesh Babu's Sarkaru Vaari Paata is here on Amazon Prime Video. Sarkaru Vaari Paata is one of the biggest hits of Mahesh Babu’s career. The film is a mixture of both soothing romance and action-packed sequences.