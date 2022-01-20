Hridayam Trailer: Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan, Darshana starrer is high on romance, emotions

The much-awaited trailer of the Malayalam film Hridayam is finally out and it looks every bit intriguing. Starring Pranav Mohanlal, Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran in the lead roles, the trailer showcases an emotional journey of love and breakup.

The trailer shows Pranav as a young man named Arun Neelakanthan, and it tracks his journey right from when he was 17 to 30 years old. He goes through various highs and lows in his life, his friendships, love, emotional ups and downs, career-related uncertainties, and everything until he becomes a family man. Kalyani Priyadarshan and Darshana Rajendran will leave you amazed by their powerful acts. The trailer strongly emphasises music.

The trailer promises the audience to take them back to their good old college days. It is sure to take you on a nostalgic journey.

Written and directed by Vineeth Sreenivasan, Hridayam will release in cinemas on January 21. The romantic drama is produced by Visakh Subramaniam under the Merryland Cinemas banner.

Check out the trailer below:

Hridayam also features Aju Varghese, Arun Kurian and Vijayaraghavan in supporting roles. Vishwajit Odukkathil has cranked the camera while Ranjan Abraham is the editor.

