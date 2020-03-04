Hrithik Roshan on Allu Arjun, Thala Vijay's dancing skills: I want to know what they eat before they dance

Hrithik Roshan never fails to impress us with his super dance moves. However, he is all praises for the Telugu star Allu Arjun.

Bollywood handsome hunk is not only known for his powerful onscreen performance but also for his dancing skills. The actor never fails to impress us with his super dance moves. However, when it comes to dancing, his favourite actor is Telugu superstar Allu Arjun. During his recent visit to Chennai, Hrithik Roshan in an interview was all praise for Allu Arjun. When he was asked to describe Bunny in one word, the actor said, "Energetic, strong and inspiring." He was all praise for Thalapathy Vijay as well.

Commenting on Vijay's dance, I think they have some secret diet over here because everybody's energy level is so amazing here. I would love to learn what they eat before they dance." Talking about his own dancing and how he has his own do's and don'ts, "Hrithik Roshan told, "Practice and rehearse a lot. Get everything right and then forget about it. Completely forget about it and enjoy yourself. Remember that it is about expressions if you are an actor. If you are a dancer a lot of skills will come in to play. But me being an actor, who is not playing the character of a dancer in a film, just needs to enjoy it (points at his face). If you are enjoying it on the face, then no matter even if a step is wrong you will still look good."

He also shared his wish to work in South movies and that he doesn't even mind being assistant. Hrithik said, "I haven't watched any southern movie recently, but I have always been a very big fan of artistic technicalities of the films here. It is something that we can learn from. That is one thing I would love to do a film just to learn that. In fact, I don't mind being an assistant (laughs)."

Credits :Galatta

