Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's War 2 to have action-packed one-on-one combat scene? Stunt master Anl Arasu spills beans

As everyone is mostly aware by now, Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR are all set to face each other in the much-awaited Bollywood movie War 2. According to the latest update, the Ayan Mukerji directorial will have an action sequence between the two stars—a one-on-one combat scene.

According to a recent interview by Vikatan, stunt choreographer-turned-director Anl Arasu is set to coordinate the climax fight scene between Hrithik and Jr NTR. The choreographer had previously worked on the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan and is a prominent face in Tamil cinema.

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR to have a one-on-one fight scene in War 2?

The stunt choreographer Anl Arasu was caught in an interview for his debut directorial, Phoenix, starring Vijay Sethupathi's son Surya in the lead role. In the interview, as he was speaking about his new ventures, the stunt master conveyed how he was approached for a fight sequence in War 2 between Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan.

The movie War 2 is set to serve as the sequel to the 2019 film War, directed by Siddharth Anand. The action-thriller movie features the tale of Kabir Dhaliwal, a highly capable Indian RAW agent who has apparently gone rogue.

As he is skilled in his profession, Khalid Rahmani, Kabir’s once-mentee, is assigned the duty of bringing him in. The rest of the film showcases how Khalid tries to apprehend him while Kabir’s true motives are unveiled.

The upcoming sequel movie marks a continuation of this story while also encapsulating the events of other YRF franchise spy films like Pathaan and Tiger 3. The latter even had a post-credit scene featuring Hrithik’s cameo, highlighting the storm that is about to make its way. Moreover, this also marks Jr NTR’s debut in a direct Hindi film and in the spy cinematic universe.

Advertisement

Jr NTR’s next

Besides playing the main antagonist in Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, the Jr NTR is all set to play the lead role in Koratala Siva’s Devara: Part 1. The upcoming movie also features Janhvi Kapoor making her debut in Telugu cinema.

Moreover, the film also has Saif Ali Khan as the main antagonist, with an ensemble cast of actors like Shruti Marathe, Prakash Raj, Srikanth, Shine Tom Chacko, Narain, and many more in key roles. The film is set to hit screens on September 27, 2024.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: Jr NTR and Prashanth Neel’s Dragon set to feature THIS Bollywood actor as the main antagonist?