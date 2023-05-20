Hrithik Roshan pens a perfect birthday note for Jr NTR in Telugu; Drops major hint about War 2?

Hrithik Roshan sent perfect yet witty birthday wishes to Jr NTR. The Bollywood actor penned a birthday note for the RRR actor in Telugu, "Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu Mitrama." And through his wishes, he also confirmed that Jr NTR will be locking horns with him in War 2. He said let's meet 'on the battlefield soon'.

Taking to Twitter, Hrithik Roshan wished Jr NTR on his birthday. His note reads, Happy Birthday @tarak9999! Wishing you a joyous day and an action-packed year ahead. Awaiting you on the yuddhabhumi, my friend. May your days be full of happiness and peace… until we meet. Puttina Roju Subhakankshalu mitrama!." Though Hrithik didn’t mention anything about ‘War 2’ in his birthday wish to Jr NTR, he dropped several hints about the most-anticipated pan-Indian film.

About War 2

In April, Pinkvilla exclusively reported that War 2 will see Jr NTR locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in a bloody battle action sequence that shall be remembered for years to come. A source close to the development told us, “Yes, it’s absolutely correct information. NTR Jr. is locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Their battle of wits and the fierce showdown will be an action spectacle worth experiencing on the big screen. War 2 is now a true-blue Pan India film with top superstars from the Northern and Southern industry."

While YRF is yet to make an official announcement, Pinkvilla has also learned that Jr NTR’s role in War 2 will have negative shades. "While the final script is still being developed, JR NTR’s character in War 2 will have some negative shades, which will add an interesting layer to the overall story. The actor himself is excited to play the part and experiment with these different emotions", a source informed.

Devara first look released on birthday

Jr NTR will be seen next in Pan Indian film Devara, directed by Koratala Siva. On the occasion of his birthday, the first look from the film was released and he looks fierce and ready to take action. The film stars Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in lead roles.

