Hrithik Roshan to play lead in the Hindi version of Karthi’s Kaithi? Find out
By now, it is well-known that Tamil film Kaithi is all set to be remade in Hindi. Media reports suggest that the project will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, the original producers of Kaithi. While the Tamil version had Karthi in the lead role, buzz is that Bollywood biggie Hrithik Roshan will be seen playing the lead in the Hindi version. In the film, Karthi was seen as a prisoner in parole, who was on a search for his long lost daughter.
While Karthi’s role in the film was lauded by audience and critics, it is believed that the shooting of Hindi version will start in a few months after the cast and crew are finalised. Media reports also suggest that if everything goes as per the plan, the film will hit the big screens at the end of this year. Producer SR Prabhu, during an interview hinted that the film’s original director Lokesh Kanagaraj might be roped in to direct the Hindi version too.
#Kaithi Original Sound Track is Out Now !#KaithiOST #BlockBusterKaithi
Click the below link
https://t.co/04UCz7UWh5 pic.twitter.com/vr1MXUXtVV
— DreamWarriorPictures (@DreamWarriorpic) November 22, 2019
Talking about the Hindi remake, producer said during an interview that they were delighted to join hands with Reliance entertainment. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “Kaithi is a film with No Heroine, No Songs and a 100 percent Action Genre. We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India”. Meanwhile, there are reports which suggest that Karthi might be seen in the sequel of the film, Kaithi 2.
