Hrithik Roshan to play lead in the Hindi version of Karthi’s Kaithi? Find out

Actor Karthi's film Kaithi, which hit the big screens recently, is all set to be remade in Hindi. It is being reported that actor Hrithik Roshan will be roped in as the lead actor for the film.

By now, it is well-known that Tamil film Kaithi is all set to be remade in Hindi. Media reports suggest that the project will be jointly produced by Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures, the original producers of Kaithi. While the Tamil version had Karthi in the lead role, buzz is that Bollywood biggie will be seen playing the lead in the Hindi version. In the film, Karthi was seen as a prisoner in parole, who was on a search for his long lost daughter.

While Karthi’s role in the film was lauded by audience and critics, it is believed that the shooting of Hindi version will start in a few months after the cast and crew are finalised. Media reports also suggest that if everything goes as per the plan, the film will hit the big screens at the end of this year. Producer SR Prabhu, during an interview hinted that the film’s original director Lokesh Kanagaraj might be roped in to direct the Hindi version too.

Talking about the Hindi remake, producer said during an interview that they were delighted to join hands with Reliance entertainment. He was quoted as saying by The Times Of India, “Kaithi is a film with No Heroine, No Songs and a 100 percent Action Genre. We’re delighted to join hands with Reliance Entertainment for the Bollywood remake. This high-octane film will surely entertain the audience pan India”. Meanwhile, there are reports which suggest that Karthi might be seen in the sequel of the film, Kaithi 2.

Credits :123telugu

Read More