Hrithik Roshan REACTS to Rashmika Mandanna & Nithiin's Ghungroo dance video; Check it out

Rashmika Mandanna shared a cute video of her dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo song with her Bheeshma co-star Nithiin. Well, Hrithik has finally reacted to the cute video.

Rashmika Mandanna and Nithiin are currently busy with the shooting of their upcoming film, Bheeshma in Positano, Italy. The actors are enjoying their time on the sets while shooting for the film. Rashmika and Nithiin recently surprised their fans by dancing to Bollywood actor 's song Ghungroo from the movie War. Rashmika shared a cute video of her dancing to Hrithik Roshan's Ghungroo song with her Bheeshma co-star Nithiin. She wrote, "Love to you @iHrithik sir, From #Bheeshma team from Positano. Ps. Sorry for the no sync in music. @actor_nithiin @VenkyKudumula (sic)"

Rashmika and Nithiin recreated the hook step from Ghungroo at the same location where the party number was shot. Well, Hrithik Roshan has finally reacted to the cute video. The actor tweeted, "Sweet. Thank you so much Rashmika & Nithiin. Best wishes for #Bheeshma! Love you guys :)." Sharing the details about the idea of the video, Bheeshma director Venky Kudumula talking to Deccan Chronicle said, “We have been shooting in Italy for the last few days. Nithiin, who is a huge fan of Hrithik, wanted to pay tribute to him."

He further added, "It was heartening that Hrithik acknowledged our gesture. His reply has really made our day."

Sweet. Thank you so much Rashmika & Nithiin. Best wishes for #Bheeshma! Love you guys :) https://t.co/twzubWSuWQ — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) December 28, 2019

Bheeshma is written and directed by Venky Kudumula. The makers are currently shooting the last leg of the film and is set to release in February 2020.

Meanwhile, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen next opposite Mahesh Babu in the upcoming film, Sarileru Neekevvaru.

