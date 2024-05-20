Hrithik Roshan’s banter with birthday boy Jr NTR makes fans excited for their big screen War 2 adventure

As Jr NTR turns 41 today, many celebrities wished the RRR actor birthday, and one of those special wishes came from Hrithik Roshan. The two actors are currently busy collaborating on the highly anticipated sequel, War 2 of the SPY universe. A small glimpse of War 2 was shown in the credits of Salman Khan's Tiger 3.

Jr NTR is all set to play the antagonist of the iconic character Hrithik's Kabir in War 2, directed by Ayan Mukerji. Despite their on-screen rivalry, their off-screen friendship is characterized by a shared passion - not for movies, but food, surprising many with a culinary connection.

Culinary banter and Mumbai memories of Hrithik and Jr NTR

Hrithik Roshan took to Twitter to wish his co-star and dining companion, Jr NTR, a very happy birthday. Hrithik penned a heartfelt message: "A very Happy Birthday to you @tarak9999! Here's to another incredible spin around the sun. This time we spin together! I hope by the end of it the master is proud of the student in the kitchen! Haha! Stay healthy. Stay blessed.””

A very Happy Birthday to you @tarak9999 ! Here's to another incredible spin around the sun. This time we spin together! I hope by the end of it the master is proud of the student in the kitchen ! Haha ! Stay healthy. Stay blessed. 👊🏻 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 20, 2024

Jr NTR, a big fan and admirer of Hrithik Roshan, responded to his birthday wish with wit and affection. He replied, "Hahaha... Thank you so much, Sir. Had a congenial 'War' on sets with you. Can't wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together... As they say, when the student is ready, the teacher will appear, and you are ready."

Hahaha… Thank you so much Sir. Had a congenial War on sets with you. Can’t wait to be back with you and spin around the Sun together… As they say when the student is ready the teacher will appear and you are ready 🤗 — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) May 20, 2024

What’s happening around War 2?

War 2 brings together two of India's gigantic superstars from the South and the North in YRF's biggest SPYverse franchise. When Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, extraordinary actors and dancers, join forces under Ayan Mukerji, fans can expect cinematic magic. The visionary Ayan also directed Brahmastra.

War 2 is one of the biggest projects in Indian cinema. Shooting of it will continue throughout the year and is expected to be released in August 2025. This is the sixth installment of YRF's SPY universe. Apart from these superstars, Kiara Advani is an essential character in the film.

