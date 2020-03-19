Huma Qureshi is training for bike racing sequences with Thala Ajith in Valimai? Find out

Huma Qureshi, who was last seen with Rajinikanth in Kaala, is all set to be paired up with Ajith Kumar in Valimai. Her new Instagram video has sparked speculations that she has been training to ride bike for sequences in Valimai.

, who is rumoured to be playing the female lead in Thala Ajith’s Valimai, put out a video on her Instagram, in which she can be seen riding a bike. Following the video, multiple reports have emerged stating that the actor has been training to ride bikes, as she has some bike riding sequences with Thala Ajith in Valimai. Valimai will have Ajith playing the role of a cop. Meanwhile, some reports suggest that and Ileana D'Cruz will also be seen in key roles in the film.

About the film’s antagonists, some reports suggest that Valimai will have three antagonists. While earlier reports suggested that the film will have Tollywood actor Karthikeyan as the antagonist, Vada Chennai actor Pavel Navageethan took to his Twitter space and informed that he will be a part of the film. After his tweet, reports surfaced that he will be seen in grey shade in the film. Meanwhile, there were rumours about Prasanna’s role in the film, suggesting that he will be seen as the main antagonist. However, the actor cleared the air stating that he has not been roped in to play any roles in the film.

The H Vinoth directorial will also have Yogi Babu as Ajith’s sidekick, according to some media reports. Valimai is being bankrolled by Boney Kapoor. Incidentally, Ajith’s previous film, Nerkonda Paarvai, which was the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink, was also produced by Boney Kapoor. About Valimai’s release, some media reports suggest that the film will hit the big screens for Diwali.

