Human Rights Commission probes Fahadh Faasil Productions after they shoot Painkili at a hospital allegedly causing disruption

The Kerala Human Rights Commission has sought an explanation from Aavesham actor Fahadh Faasil regarding the shooting of the new film Painkili, which he is producing. The latest news reports say that the shooting of this movie at Angamaly Taluk Hospital in the emergency department took place on Thursday at 9 pm, without proper permission causing much disturbance to the patients.

The commission requested the authorities responsible for allowing the shooting to provide an explanation within a week. In addition, the commission has also asked the district medical officer of Ernakulam and the Superintendent of Angamaly Hospital to provide an explanation.

The Kerala Human Rights Commission informed the authorities that the lights were dimmed in the emergency room of Angamaly Taluk Hospital during the shooting. There were about 50 people, including actors in the room while doctors treated patients.

Reports say patients who came for emergency treatment faced problems due to the shooting. Also, patients were asked to remain silent by the shooting crew during the two-day shoot. Health Minister Veena George of Kerala has sought explanations from the Director of Health Department over the matter.

At the same time, the Producers Association of Malayalam Cinema has said they had all the permissions for the shooting at Angamaly Taluk Hospital. According to them, they paid an amount of Rs 10,000 per day for the two-day shoot. They also claimed that they did not cause any disruptions for the patients during filming.

Aavesham team reunites for Painkili

The upcoming Malayalam movie Painkili is produced by Fahadh Faasil and Jithu Madhavan, who previously directed Aavesham. Aavesham is one of the biggest blockbusters from Malayalam cinema this year.

Sajin Gopu, who played the role of Fahadh Faasil's wingman ‘Ambaan’ in Aavesham is the lead hero in Painkili. The screenplay of the movie is written by Jithu Madhavan while the leading lady of the movie is played by Anaswara Rajan.

Though the movie Painkili has been in the news for Aavesham factor, recent issues during the shoot of the movie have left a dent in the movie's reputation.

