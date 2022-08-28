The 'HUNT' begins: Title of Sudheer Babu's next with filmmaker V Anand Prasad announced

Sudheer Babu has joined hands with director V Anand Prasad for his 16th project. Now, the makers have revealed the film's title, "Hunt". Sharing the name of his upcoming movie, the actor tweeted, "You think the HUNT is done FOR ME? Little did you know that the HUNT is done BY ME !!". The announcement poster shows Sudheer Babu's face as a monument surrounded by guns, Eiffel towers, and handcuffs, among other things.

Speaking on the titled release of the flick, producer V. Anand Prasad was quoted saying, "Sudheer Babu will be seen in a powerful cop role in this film. Besides him, Srikanth & 'Premisthe' Bharath will also be seen as cops & close friends. It's a stylish action thriller completely different from Sudheer Babu's earlier projects. Action sequences will seem quite natural and enthralling. It's a hunt for a mysterious criminal. The shoot has been wrapped up and post-production works are under progress. We'll announce the remaining updates soon. As soon as he heard the story, Bharath immediately agreed to work on this project. Srikanth's character is also good."

The film's cast includes Mime Gopi, Kabir Duhan Singh, Mounika Reddy, Goparaju Ramana, Manjula, Chitra Shukla, Supoorna Malkar, Sanjay Swaroop, Ravi Varma, 'Gemini' Suresh, Abhijit Poondla, Kotesh Mannava, and Satya Krishnan in important roles, among others.

Sudheer Babu will further headline the romantic comedy, Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali in association with Krithi Shetty. Helmed by Mohan Krishna Indraganti, the film will mark the third consecutive collaboration between the actor-director duo after Sammohanam and V.

