Hyderabad Drug Raid: Niharika Konidela, Rahul Sipligunj detained; All you need to know about the case

Megastar Chiranjeevi's niece and actress Niharika Konidela, Bigg Boss Telugu winner Rahul Sipligunj along with 144 others were detained at the Banjara Hills Police station. As earlier we reported, on the basis of a tip-off, drugs worth lakhs were found in the premises of The Mink pub in Radisson Blu Plaza Hotel, Banjara Hills. Niharika was apparently detained for being at the party.

Police have found packets of cocaine and have booked three people including the manager of the pub under various sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. Though Niharika was taken to the police station, reportedly, she has not been named in a list of “respondent persons” in connection with the incident.

Meanwhile, Niharika's father and veteran actor Naga Babu has released a statement saying his daughter has nothing to do with the drug case. Naga in a video statement said, "In his statement, Naga Babu said, "I am responding to last night’s incident at the pub in Radisson Blu as my daughter Niharika was present there at the time. As the pub was being operated beyond permitted hours, police took action on the pub. As far as Niharika is concerned, she is clear. As per the information shared by the police, they said Niharika has done nothing wrong. To avoid unwanted speculations on social and mainstream media, I am releasing this video. Our conscience is very clear, I request you not to spread unwanted speculations."

As reported by TOI, a serving Andhra Pradesh IPS officer's daughter, niece of a very popular Tollywood veteran actor, a Tollywood singer, and a son of a businessman-turned-politician from AP were among the hundreds at the party.

