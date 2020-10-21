Hyderabad Floods: After Prabhas’ massive contribution, Pawan Kalyan donates Rs 1 crore for CM Relief Fund

This announcement comes after the massive donation of Rs 1.5 crore by the Rebel Star Prabhas for the flood relief.

The recent downpour in Hyderabad has taken the life of many people, breached major lakes, several colonies were destroyed, a lot of vehicles were swept off and a massive havoc has been created. Along with the state police, the disaster response force and municipality workers are vigorously taking part in the relief operations to restore normalcy in the city. Actor and politician Pawan Kalyan has now announced a massive contribution for the relief work.

In a video, Pawan Kalyan can be seen announcing that he has made a donation of Rs 1 crore to help in the process of relief works. This has come as a huge motivation to his fans to help in the process of relief works by donating. It should be noted that several celebrities including Prabhas on Tuesday came forward and announced massive donations to the Chief Minister Relief Fund of Telangana. The rebel star made a whooping donation of Rs 1.5 crore.

Nagarjuna initiated the movement on Tuesday by contributing Rs 50 lakh. This was followed by Jr NTR’s donation after which megastar Chiranjeevi made a donation. Mahesh Babu took to social media and announced a donation of Rs 1 crore to the Telangana CM Relief Fund. On the other hand, Ravi Teja and Vijay Deverakonda contributed Rs 10 lakh each, while Ram Pothineni donated Rs 25 lakh.

