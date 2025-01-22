‘I am happy enough to retire…’: Rashmika Mandanna REACTS to working in Vicky Kaushal-led Chhaava

Rashmika Mandanna had created a storm in theaters after appearing in Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule. As the actress made an appearance at her next film, Chhaava’s trailer launch, she revealed being so happy with the project that she could happily retire now.

Speaking at the event, Rashmika said, “This film is something I could ask for in this lifetime. I was just talking to director Laxman sir, that I feel like, after this film, I am happy enough to retire.”

Talking more about the movie and its trailer, Rashmika said, “This trailer choked me up, seeing what Vicky has pulled off. He looks almost like a god…he is Chhaava. It’s incredible.”

Chhaava is a historical actioner starring Vicky Kaushal in the title role, focusing on the life of Maratha King Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. Based on the novel of the same name written by Shivaji Sawant, the movie explores Maharaj’s life events after the death of his father, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The movie, directed by Laxman Utekar, features Rashmika Mandanna as Maharani Yesubai, with Akshaye Khanna enacting the role of Mughal Shahenshah Aurangzeb. Apart from them, the film also features an ensemble cast of actors like Ashutosh Rana, Divya Dutta, Vineet Kumar Singh, Diana Penty, and many more as supporting characters.

Watch the Chhaava trailer here:

The movie was initially slated to release on December 6, 2024, but it was postponed and will now hit the big screens on February 14, 2025.

Advertisement

Moving forward, Rashmika Mandanna recently hit the headlines after appearing with a fractured leg at the Chhaava trailer launch event. The actress had recently endured an accident during her gym session, but despite her injuries, the actress chose to attend the event.

Aside from Chhaava, Rashmika Mandanna is also set to appear in the lead role for Dhanush and Nagarjuna Akkineni starrer Kubera. The movie, directed by Sekhar Kammula, is a drama flick that has maintained its intrigue with several glimpses. Furthermore, the actress will also be seen in films like Sikandar with Salman Khan and Thama this year.

ALSO READ: BUZZ: First look and title of Vijay’s alleged last film Thalapathy 69 to be unveiled on January 26, 2025?