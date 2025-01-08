I Am Kathalan OTT Release Date: When and where to watch Premalu fame Naslen K Gafoor's techno-thriller online

After hitting the big screens earlier on November 7, 2024, Premalu fame Naslen K Gafoor’s I Am Kathalan is all set to make its debut on OTT. The movie, directed by Girish AD, is a techno crime thriller released after initially being delayed.

When and where to watch I Am Kathalan

The Naslen starrer movie I Am Kathalan is slated to stream on the OTT platform ManoramaMAX from January 17, 2025. The official post of the same was shared by the platform through its Instagram handle.

Along with the post, the OTT platform also penned the caption, “Comedy Techno-Thriller Movie I AM Kathalan born in the partnership of Naslen - Girish AD, from January 17th onwards in Manorama Max..!!!” (translated from Malayalam).

See the official post for I Am Kathalan OTT release here:

Official trailer and plot of I Am Kathalan

The movie I Am Kathalan follows the story of Vishnu, a young guy with backlogs in his exams who leads a life with no seemingly appropriate goals. Amidst the crossroads of his doomed life, his girlfriend decides to leave him and move on as she doesn’t want someone who seems to have no future.

This plunge in his love life takes a toll on him and worsens when her father humiliates him. This leads Vishnu to decide to take revenge upon her dad by attacking his chit-fund company using his cyber skills. However, things take a turn for the worse when an ethical hacker comes in between, turning Vishnu’s life into a cat-and-mouse game.

Cast and crew of I Am Kathalan

I Am Kathalan, starring Naslen K Gafoor, features an ensemble cast of actors like Anishma Anilkumar, Lijomol Jose, Dileesh Pothan, and many more in key roles.

The film is directed by Premalu fame Girish AD with a screenplay penned by actor Sajin Cherukayil. The movie’s music is crafted by Sidhartha Pradeep.

