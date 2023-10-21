‘I am raised by a strong woman…’: Devi Sri Prasad on receiving National Award in front of his mother

The 68th National Awards took place on October 17th, where Devi Sri Prasad was named as the Best Music Director (Songs) for his work in the 2021 action film Pushpa, helmed by Sukumar. The music director was present at the event with his mother, Siromani.

Now, the music director has taken to social media to pen down an unemotional note about winning the prestigious award in front of his mother. He noted that he was raised by a strong woman, and had the fortune of receiving the award from another strong woman. He also added that the smile on his mother’s face when he gave the award in her hands filled his heart.

The music director wrote on X: “Iam raised by a STRONG WOMAN.. My MOTHER #Siromani Garu; I was So happy to receive the Prestigious National Award for BEST MUSIC DIRECTOR from another STRONG WOMAN, our Honourable PRESIDENT Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji; And I was all the more Happy when my MOTHER witnessed this Happy Moment in Delhi..;This is the pic when I first put the Award in her Hands.. Her SMILE filled my HEART”

Check out the post below:

More about Pushpa

Pushpa is a 2021 action film, helmed by Sukumar. The film features Allu Arjun in the titular role., who also won the National Award for Best Actor for his performance in the film. The film features an ensemble cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Jagadeesh Prathap Bandari, Sunil, Brahmaji, and many more. The film was bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers and was a massive success.

On the work front

Devi Sri Prasad will next be composing the music for Pushpa 2: The Rule, the much-awaited sequel of Pushpa: The Rise. The film is also helmed by Sukumar, and features an ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, and more, apart from the cast of the 2021 film. The film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, and will hit the silver screen on Independence Day next year.

Additionally, the music director is also a part of Suriya’s upcoming film, titled Kanguva, which is helmed by Koratala Siva. The film features Suriya in multiple roles and has Disha Patani, Bobby Deol, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, and many more in supporting roles. It is reported that the film will be released in multiple languages, and will release early next year.

