'I bow down to fans..': Jr NTR's heartfelt speech on Best Actor award win, thanks SS Rajamouli and Ram Charan

Jr NTR has bagged the Best Actor in Telugu award at the South Indian International Movie Awards 2023 (SIIMA) in Dubai. This event transpired on Friday. The actor won the award for the role of Komaram Bheem in SS Rajamouli's RRR. He accepted the award on the stage amid applause and cheers from the audience. The actor also gave a speech and it is winning hearts.

Jr NTR wins Best Actor for RRR at SIIMA

Jr NTR accepted the Best Actor for RRR and thanked three people for making this happen. The actor said, "Firstly, I would like to thank my Jakkanna, my director Mr Rajamouli for believing in me again and again that I will do justice to the Komaram Bheem character. Secondly, I would like to thank my co-star, my brother, friend Charan for standing beside as a pillar of support for RRR"

He ended the speech by thanking his fans and his heartfelt words have melted hearts. "I would like to thank my last but not least, my fans. For holding me in my hurdles, making me stand up every time I fall down, wiping every tear from my eyes, feeling bad when I'm sad, and for laughing whenever I did, I bow down to all my fans who have stood by my side throughout."

This is not the first time the RRR actor has expressed his words to fans in such a way. On many occasions, he has shown his utmost respect to fans and even got emotional at times.

Upcoming projects

Meanwhile, Jr NTR is currently busy shooting for his next, Devara with Koratala Siva. The film marks the reunion of the actor and director duo after their blockbuster film Janatha Garage. Janhvi Kapoor is the female lead and Saif Ali Khan plays the role of the antagonist. Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer for the film. Devara is scheduled to be released in April 2024

Apart from this, Pinkvilla has exclusively revealed that Jr NTR will join Hrithik Roshan in War 2 directed by Ayan Mukerji. He will be locking horns with Hrithik Roshan in War 2 and it’s going to be an epic action adventure. Director Vetrimaaran recently confirmed teaming up with Jr NTR for a film. Rumors are also rife that the actor might also work with Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan for a forthcoming film.

ALSO READ: Jr NTR and Shyam Singha Roy director Rahul Sankrityan to collaborate on period action movie? Reports