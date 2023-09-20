'I carried you in my womb...': Vijay Antony's wife Fatima's last words to daughter Meera during funeral

Trigger Warning: This article contains references to suicide

Tamil actor and music composer Vijay Antony's daughter Meera died by Suicide, on September 19. Her last rites have taken place today at a church in Nungambakkam. Reportedly, Vijay's wife was inconsolable during the funeral as she bid goodbye to her daughter for the last time.

Vijay Antony's wife breaks down at daughter Meera's funeral

According to reports, Vijay Antony's wife Fatima's last words to her daughter during the funeral have filled tears in everyone's eyes. She said to her daughter Meera, "I carried you in the womb… You could have said a word to me", as per reports by Thanthi TV on Twitter.

According to reports, a letter has been found by cops during the investigation. She reportedly wrote a letter and it was found in her textbook. According to a report published in AsiaNet, in her last letter, the little girl sent love to her friends and teachers. Meera wrote, "I will miss my friends teachers. May everyone be safe and happy. Love you all!! Thank you all!!"

Jayam Ravi, Kamal Haasan condolences to Vijay

Vijay Antony's daughter Meera dying by suicide has his fans and friends heartbroken and shockwaves. Several celebrities including Kamal Haasan, Anirudh Ravichander, Jayam Ravi, Vishal and many others from the Tamil film industry sent their love and condolences to Vijay. In fact, celebs like Simbu, Thalapathy Vijay's mother, Parthiban visited Vijay's house and attended the last rites of the late Meera.

Ponniyin Selvan actor Jayam Ravi, who is the father of two sons, requested children to speak to their parents if they are suffering from anything in life, in a note penned for Meera. He took to Twitter and wrote, "It's heartbreaking to hear about the loss of your daughter @vijayantony brother. To all the children out there, please know that you are cherished, valued, and never alone. We are living only for your happiness and love. Life is full of ups and downs, and you have the power to overcome the challenges...Whatever share to parents we're there to face for you RIP Meera ."

Lokesh Kanagaraj also offered condolences and postponed the poster release of Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo after Meera’s death.

About Vijay Antony's Meera death

Vijay Antony's 16-year-old daughter, Meera, who was studying Class 12, died by Suicide. Meera was discovered hanging at her residence in Chennai and reports state she was suffering from depression. On September 20, Meera's last rites were performed according to Christian customs. She will be cremated at the Kilpauk cemetery in Chennai.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is having suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression, or is suffering from a serious mental illness, reach out to a nearby doctor, mental health expert, or an NGO for immediate help.​ Helplines: Aasra: +91-9820466726 and Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050.

