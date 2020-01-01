I couldn't have asked for a better 10 years: Dhanush’s BEAUTIFUL New Year message

Actor Dhanush took to Twitter and sent out a beautiful message to his fans as new year greeting. He will be seen playing duel roles in Pattas and his film with Karthik Subbaraj, tentatively titled d40, has been wrapped up.

South star Dhanush took to Twitter and sent out a New Year message. He posted an image, which has a message about his career in the entertainment industry. Meanwhile, the shooting for D40 was wrapped up recently. The film, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, the film has Dhanush and Aishwarya Lekshmi playing the lead roles. Joju George, Kalaiarasan, Sanchana Natarajan and Vadivukkarasi will also be seen in key roles.

Coming back to his New Year message, he wrote on Twitter, "I wish you all a very Happy New Year! May this new year and decade bring you peace, happiness and good health. This decade has been super special to me. I can't thank you all enough for the way you have supported me, encouraged me and most of all, been the most important part of my Journey. I enjoyed the challenges and hurdles thrown at me and faced them with a smile because of you all... My Pillars of Strength, MY FANS. The decade started with the National award, My directorial debut and ended with Asuran, with many films along the way that are dose to my heart and yours. I couldn't have asked for a better 10 years as an actor. God has been kind and so have you all. Thank you once again from the bottom of my heart. I Will always work hard and harder still to make you proud.”

A note from the heart Happy new year. Love you all. God bless pic.twitter.com/l2gHIyWSlX — Dhanush (@dhanushkraja) December 31, 2019

Dhanush’s Pattas was wrapped up recently and photos and videos of the wrapping up celebrations were shared widely on social media. Directed by RS Durai Senthilkumar, Pattas will mark the second collaboration of the director with Dhanush. This is also the director’s fourth venture after Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi. Dhanush will be performing dual roles in Pattas. Bankrolled by Sendhil Thyagarajan and Arjun Thyagarajan under Sathya Jyothi Films banner, the film has Sneha and Mehreen Pirzada as female leads.

