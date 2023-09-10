'I didn’t listen to any script': Anushka Shetty REVEALS why she didn't capitalize on the success of Baahubali

Anushka Shetty made her big screen return with Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty, which has her paired opposite Naveen Polishetty. The film as well as her performance have been drawing great responses from all corners. Amidst the hyped release of Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and the subsequent response that the film has been receiving, Anushka Shetty has opened up about the long gaps she takes between her films.

Anushka Shetty talks about the long gap she took between her 2020 release Nishabdham and Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty

In an interview with the Indian Express, Anushka Shetty opened up about the phase where she did not commit to any film for a while as she was not listening to any scripts. The Deiva Thirumagal actress said, "Once I finished Baahubali, I had my commitment with Bhaagamathie, and then I wanted to take some time off. It was by choice. It was something I needed the most at that time. Back then, I felt like doing that so I would be more present for my future projects."

By saying that, Anushka affirmed that she did not capitalize on the success of Baahubali because she wanted to take some time off from her professional life. The actress also made it known that her break was a conscious decision. Hopefully, as she said, the break will pave the way for Anushka to feature in more and more films now, as film lovers have been missing the actress on the big screen for some time. In the same interview, Anushka also talked about not listening to any scripts for a while and added, "I know it’s totally unheard of. It’s not what's expected of people. I don’t have a concrete answer for it, but I really wanted some time off. I didn’t listen to any scripts, but after that, I have been listening. So surely, if something exciting comes by, I will do it. Be it any language across the country,"

Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty is a worthy comeback for Anushka Shetty

Not just the fans, but even Naveen Polishetty and Anushka Shetty’s colleagues have given thumbs up to Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty. Chiranjeevi, S S Rajamouli, Mahesh Babu, and Ravi Teja were a few of the Telugu film personalities to rave about the film. In other news, Anushka is also making her debut in Malayalam with the fantasy horror drama Kathanar, which also features Jayasurya.

