‘I don’t think he took me seriously’: Mahesh Babu recalls meeting Ranbir Kapoor at Animal pre-release event

Sandeep Reddy Vanga's highly anticipated film Animal has generated immense buzz in the film industry. Starring Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor in the lead roles, the film is scheduled to hit theaters on December 1. On November 27, a grand pre-release event was held in Hyderabad, with the entire cast and crew in attendance. Superstar Mahesh Babu and ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli graced the event as chief guests.

At the event, Mahesh Babu praised Ranbir Kapoor, declaring himself a huge fan and predicting that Animal would mark Ranbir's finest work to date. Mahesh Babu was seen praising Ranbir Kapoor. "I've told him this before when we met, but I don't think he took it seriously. I am a huge Ranbir Kapoor fan, and in my opinion, he is the best actor in India," he stated. Ranbir Kapoor stood beside Anil Kapoor and was seen gracefully smiling; it was evident that the actor was touched by Mahesh Babu's words.

When Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage, the actor acknowledged that Mahesh Babu was the first superstar he had ever met. "You were the first superstar Mahesh Babu I ever encountered. I recall messaging him after watching Okkadu, and he responded. Sir, I can't thank you enough for your support," he expressed.

The Ranbir was also seen chanting, "Jai Babu, Jai Babu," along with the crowd's enthusiasm present at the pre-release event. This made Mahesh Babu feel shy, as the actor was seen continuously smiling throughout the Ranbir Kapoor speech.

More about Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal Movie

The animal movie is said to be a crime thriller and delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship. The film's official trailer, released on November 23rd, has gained positive reviews from fans and critics as well.

Apart from helping the film as a writer and director, Sandeep Reddy Vanga has also taken on the responsibility of editing. The gifted Harshvardhan Rameshwar, who previously worked with the director on the 2017 film Arjun Reddy, wrote the music for the movie. The Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) has granted the film an 'A' certificate, and it will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, Tamil, and Kannada languages.

Upcoming Projects of Mahesh Babu

Mahesh Babu's next cinematic venture is the highly anticipated Guntur Kaaram, directed by the esteemed Trivikram Srinivas. The film is expected to be a major breakthrough for Mahesh Babu. The star-studded cast also includes Prakash Raj, Sreeleela, Meenakshi Chaudhary, Jagapathi Babu, and Ramya Krishna.

In another exciting development, Mahesh Babu is reportedly in discussions with the legendary SS Rajamouli for a potential collaboration. This potential pairing of two of Telugu cinema's biggest names has sent shockwaves through the industry, with fans eagerly awaiting more updates about the film.

