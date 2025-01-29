‘I fell in love with and married a girl from Vizag’: Naga Chaitanya calls his wife Sobhita Dhulipala the ‘ruling party’ for THIS reason

Naga Chaitanya is anticipating the release of his upcoming survival drama Thandel, co-starring Sai Pallavi. The official trailer of the film was unveiled recently, and during the event for the same, the actor commented about the film’s earnings in the city of Vizag, a place that has a special connection to his personal life.

Well, Chay, while speaking at the event, assured that Thandel will definitely shake up the box office collections in the city since his wife Sobhita Dhulipala hails from the same place.

The actor went on to add that if Thandel does not perform well in Vizag, he might even lose his face back home.

Chay said, “Whenever my movies release, I always inquire about their talk in Vizag. I believe that any movie that runs well in Vizag will be successful anywhere in the world. Vizag is very close to me.”

At the event, the actor went on to add, “It is so special that I fell in love with and married a girl (Sobhita Dhulipala) from Vizag. So the ruling party in my home is from Vizag.”

He further expressed, “I have a request for all of you. Thandel’s box office collections must shake Vizag, or I’ll lose my face at home.”

For the unversed, after dating one another for a few years, in December 2024, Chay tied the knot with Sobhita. Their nuptials were conducted at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad and were attended by the who’s who from the film fraternity.

Coming back to the film, Thandel is eyeing a theatrical release on February 7, 2025. Its storyline is said to revolve around the life of a fisherman from the Srikakulam region who accidentally drifts into Pakistani waters during a regular fishing trip.

The trailer for the movie was also dropped recently by the makers, and it is safe to say that it has grabbed considerable attention from fans.

On the work front, Naga Chaitanya is also working on another project, NC24, which will release after Thandel.

