‘I had a different perception of him’: Lokesh Kanagaraj on Sanjay Dutt ahead of Leo's release

Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt is set to grace the South Indian film industry once again, this time locking horns with superstar Thalapathy Vijay in the upcoming film Leo. Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, this action-packed flick is already creating waves, with a release date set for October 19.

In an interview, director Lokesh Kanagaraj shared his insights with IndiaGlitz on his initial perceptions of Sanjay Dutt. Lokesh also went on to share details on the experience of working with Sanjay Dutt on sets.

Sanjay Dutt's unexpected transformation

Lokesh confessed that, based on Dutt's movies and public image, he had a different opinion of the actor. However, when he had the opportunity to work closely with him, he was pleasantly surprised by Dutt's real-life persona and dedication.

"To describe how much freedom I had working with Sanjay Dutt sir… I should say I had the same amount of freedom I had working with Shri and Sandeep (in Lokesh’s debut film Maanagaram)," remarked Kanagaraj.

Lokesh continued by saying, "I didn't expect it. Based on his interviews and films, I had a different perception of him. I told myself 'Okay, this is how he is going to be, and you have to be this careful as he has done so many films.' However, when I told him ‘the story and he found there was a scope for him to perform,’ he was elated."

Sanjay Dutt's unwavering dedication

Talking about Sanjay Dutt's dedication, Lokesh added, “He has done around 270 films, but this is the first one in Tamil. He has done KGF, and we have seen him perform.”

Sanjay Dutt was highly dedicated to dubbing for Leo. Lokesh revealed that Dutt would memorize the dialogues, record them, and send them to the director every day, even preparing till 2 AM or 3 AM sometimes.

A special bond between Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sanjay Dutt

As the collaboration between director Lokesh Kanagaraj and Sanjay Dutt progressed, it led to a unique bond that extended beyond the world of films. "He directly started calling me 'son'," Kanagaraj revealed. "He insisted that I call him 'Appa’, further adding that he shares a similar bond with Kamal (Haasan) Sir and Vijay (Thalapathy).”

More about Leo

Leo is an upcoming Indian Tamil-language action thriller film directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by S. S. Lalit Kumar and Jagadish Palanisamy. It stars Vijay as the titular character, alongside Sanjay Dutt, Trisha, Arjun, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Mansoor Ali Khan, and Priya Anand. It is scheduled for release on October 19, 2023.

