'I have been living under constant harassment': Parvati Nair finally reacts to claims of assaulting her domestic help, issues statement

Parvati Nair, who recently featured alongside Vijay in The GOAT, is currently under fire for allegedly assaulting her domestic help named Subash. The latter lodged a complaint against the actress and several others, reportedly, for abusing him. After being portrayed in a negative light, Parvati Nair has finally reacted and issued a long statement narrating her ordeal.

Parvati took to her X handle and wrote, "Standing firm in the face of adversity. Truth will prevail. Thank you for your unwavering support," along with her statement.

Sharing her side of the story, The GOAT actress revealed that she has been enduring harassment for the past two years following a theft at her home. The incident took place in October 2022. Parvati shared that she never talked about this in public, thinking that one day the harassment would "stop."

Parvati further mentioned, "The individual responsible has now gone to extreme lengths to defame me, leaving me with no choice but to finally address the false narratives and baseless allegations being circulated and set the record straight.”

She went on to add, “In October 2022, valuable items worth around Rs. 18 lakhs were stolen from my home, and I promptly filed a police complaint. The case was registered against four individuals, one of whom was Mr. Subash."

The actress disclosed how her domestic help violated her privacy and lodged a "fabricated" case against her. She wrote, "Mr. Subash filed a fabricated counter-complaint against me and others, misleading the media to spread false and damaging claims about me, tarnishing my reputation. He further violated my privacy by distributing unpublished photographs of mine to the press, continuing his campaign of harassment."

Continuing her ordeal, Parvati revealed that she had filed multiple cases against Subash and never discriminated against him based on his caste. She also mentioned in her statement that Subash has been trying to extort money and even threatened to kill her. Parvati revealed that the issue is taking a toll on her mental well-being.

For the unversed, Subash had alleged that Parvati and her associates locked him in a room and attacked him for stealing stuff that he did not. He then filed a complaint against the actress and six others, including producer Rajesh, at Chennai's Saidapet Court.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or sexual assault, abuse, or harassment, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

