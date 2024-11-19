'I have left you, I have left Kochi': Actor Bala shifts to new place with third wife Kokila

Actor Bala faced a lot of flak and criticism after he announced getting married for the third time to his Chennai-based cousin Kokila. While their age difference was a matter of contention among many, others mocked his third marriage at a time when a legal lawsuit of harassment by his ex-wife Amrutha Suresh was still pending. Now, the actor announced relocating from his hometown of Kochi to someplace different.

In a long post shared on his Instagram account, actor Bala dropped a candid picture with his wife Kokila and revealed his decision to leave Kochi and relocate to somewhere else, where they could start anew.

He expressed that his decision to move was fuelled by the need to lead a comfortable life, both for his family and his health. The actor also expressed gratitude for his fans and added how he wishes everyone to shower the same kind of love on his wife Kokila as well.

Bala wrote, “Thank you everyone!!! I will continue to do the good things I have done!! But I will no longer be in Kochi!! We were in Kochi as a family all this time. But today, I have left you; I have left Kochi; not to some far away place, but still.”

His post further read, “Nevertheless, how can I leave without informing all those who loved me… I am expressing my courtesy and gratitude from the bottom of my heart!! Dears, you should love my Kokila the same way you’ve loved me… I am temporarily relocating to another place for a comfortable life, for my family and my health. I have no grudge against anyone; let them also be happy!!”

Well, Bala has been quite vocal about taking a stand against the criticism and negativity that his new wife Kokila has faced since their marriage announcement.

Earlier, during a media interaction, the actor gave a stern response to all the trolling that people have been levying over his wife. He assured everyone that this would be his last wedding, adding that he is extremely hopeful that it would turn out to be the best chapter of his life.

Furthermore, he took a dig at the trollers who put in rude remarks and comments about him and his wife in Malayalam, a language that his spouse does not understand much, rendering all the hate towards them baseless.

For those unaware, Kokila and Bala tied the knot on October 23, 2024, in an intimate wedding ceremony hosted at a temple. It was attended by the immediate family members and really close friends of the couple only.

