‘I have to marry a Badaga’: When Sai Pallavi opened up about family traditions she needs to follow for her marriage

Sai Pallavi frequently grabs headlines courtesy of the rumors surrounding her personal life. Link-up rumors, relationship gossip, and alleged marriage plans—a lot has been frequently conjectured about the actress. While she has mostly silenced all the naysayers on matters such as these, there was once a time she bared her heart out on her idea of marriage.

Back in 2020, during an interview with The News Minute, Sai Pallavi shed light on the certain family traditions she is supposed to follow when it comes to her marriage. For the uninformed, the actress belongs to the Badaga community, based out of the Nilgiris district in Tamil Nadu. The Badagas are known for their vibrant culture and unique traditions, which stand out from the rest.

Speaking along the same lines, Sai Pallavi mentioned that she has always been taught while growing up that she must marry a man from the same Badaga community.

Sai added that while cross-community weddings have happened in her family, most of such couples live outside their village. In fact, she also spoke about her own parents, who live away in Coimbatore and thus are not affected by what people think of their cross-community marriage.

She said, “I’ve been told that when I grow older, I have to marry a Badaga. A lot of people have chosen to marry outside the community, but then they are not living in the hatti in Kotagiri. My dad and mom live in Coimbatore, so they don’t have the pressure of what others think about them.”

Sai Pallavi went on to reveal what happens when a person from the Badaga community ends up marrying someone from a different clan.

She mentioned how such couples with cross-community weddings are alienated from the rest, and the people in their native village start fringing them from any communal events, including attending weddings, funerals, and other social events.

Towards the conclusion of the revelation, Sai Pallavi also reminisced about the candid discussion she had with her father on this topic. She mentioned that her father was naive and did not want her to break community rules. The actress recalled explaining to her parents that she finds such a traditional custom disturbing.

In her words, “My dad is very naive, and he just said, but this happens everywhere, that everyone should marry within the community and that it is about culture. I told him that for the sake of culture or whatever, you can’t blackmail a child into choosing what you want. I told him I find this disturbing.”

On the work front, Sai Pallavi would be next seen in the Nitesh Tiwari directorial Ramayana, co-starring Ranbir Kapoor. She is also part of the Tamil biographical film Amaran, starring Sivakarthikeyan.

