'I hope the producer isn't...': Vinayakan denies claims he wasn’t paid enough for Rajinikanth starrer Jailer

Rajinikanth-led Jailer has turned out to be a monstrous success at the box office. The response to the film has obviously been great, and the same can be said about the response to Vinayakan’s performance as the antagonist. As the Jailer team is celebrating the film’s success, there were some reports that did not sit right with the public. Some reports had suggested that Vinayakan, who played a significant role in making Jailer engaging, was only paid Rs 35 lakh for his contribution to the film.

These reports obviously gained heavy attention because, after the film’s success, Jailer’s producer, Sun Pictures’ Kalanithi Maran, gifted luxury cars worth crores to director Nelson Dilipkumar, music director Anirudh Ravichander, and of course Rajinikanth.

Vinakayan denies reports that stated he was only paid Rs 35 crore for Rajinikanth’s Jailer

In an interview that Vinayakan gave to Sark Live, the actor clarified all the reports of him being paid less for Jailer and said, "Contrary to the rumors, I wasn't paid 35 lakhs for Jailer. I hope the producer isn't hearing this. I received three times that amount. The 35 lakh rumor was the work of certain mischief-makers back home. In any case, I received much more than that. They gave me exactly what I asked for. I was treated like royalty on the sets and was compensated well."

Critics and the audience unanimously agreed that Vinayakan was a standout amidst the talented cast of Jailer. Speaking on his experience working in the film, Vinayakan also added, "I have never dedicated such a long period of time to any character in my career. Jailer was a great opportunity for me, and I am grateful for it." Vinayakan also made the revelation that, as he was shooting for Jailer, he missed out on Dhanush’s Captain Miller.

Jailer turns out to be a mega-hit

Other than Rajinikanth, Jailer also boasted of other big names like Mohanlal, Shivarajkumar, Ramya Krishnan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Yogi Babu, and Jackie Shroff. Jailer has already emerged as one of the highest-grossing films of the year as Rajinikanth fans rushed to the theaters to witness their Thalaivar unleash his mass avatar. The film has proven to be a defining film in the careers of everyone involved, as fans could not stop raving about the charisma channeled on screen by the actors.

