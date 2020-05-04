I For India Concert: Shruti Haasan & Rana Daggubati share a crucial message; urge fans to donate

The actress cum singer Shruti Haasan shares how the lives of people have changed and now everyone needs to be together to bravely fight the Coronavirus outbreak.

South stars Shruti Haasan and Rana Daggubati featured in the I For India concert. The actress cum singer Shruti Haasan shares how the lives of people have changed and now everyone needs to be together to bravely fight the Coronavirus outbreak. The sultry diva, Shruti Haasan makes an appeal to everyone to donate in order to help those in need. The actor and producer Rana Daggubati also echoed the same sentiments as the south actress Shruti Haasan. The Baahubali actor says that all those who have the power to make a change in the lives of the underprivileged should come forward and donate in order to help fight the battle against the COVID-19 crisis.

The global outbreak of Coronavirus has made the world come to a standstill. Celebrities, musicians, and actors from Bollywood became a part of this noble initiative which raises funds for the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. The fans and viewers got a chance to witness live concerts from musicians and singers from Bollywood and Marathi film industry. The fans were mesmerized by the performances which were very impactful.

The actors and celebrities focused on various issues like safety of the frontline workers, medical and sanitation staff who are at the forefront of the battle against the Coronavirus. Other issues like domestic violence, helping daily wagers, and migrant workers were highlighted during the I For India concert. The concert was put together to urge people across the world to help raise funds. The fans were delighted to see the actors and artists come together to battle the COVID-19 crisis.

