'I Love Vijay Sir': Shah Rukh Khan pens sweet note for Thalapathy Vijay, expresses excitement for Leo

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Thalapathy Vijay is well known. The Bollywood actor yet again won hearts with his sweet message for the superstar. A fan page congratulated SRK for Jawan's blockbuster success and he responded by saying 'I love Vijay sir'. He also expressed excitement to watch Leo, which is scheduled to release on October 19.

A fan club of Thalapathy Vijay congratulated Shah Rukh Khan as Jawan mints Rs 1000 crores at the box office. The tweet read, "Our hearty wishes to King Khan Shah Rukh Khan ,Atlee, and team for Jawan crossing 1000 crs at WW Box Office. As we wished, Jawan would soon become All Time Blockbuster for King Khan. Wishes on behalf of all Thalapathy Vijay fans."

King Khan replied to the tweet, "Thank you for your wishes.... Looking forward to Thalapathy's next! I love Vijay sir."

Shah Rukh Khan sends love to Thalapathy Vijay and his film Leo

Shah Rukh Khan's love for Thalapathy Vijay and possible collaboration

Shah Rukh Khan met Vijay at Atlee's birthday party last year and ever since then, he has been showing immense love to the superstars. On several occasions, be it on #AskSRK or events, SRK always expressed his love for Vijay. During one of the fan interactions, he revealed that Vijay fed him a scrumptious meal, called him a 'friend', 'super cool' and more.

It was highly anticipated that Vijay would be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan. However, that didn't happen and made fans super disappointed. But Jawan director Atlee confirmed that he is indeed planning a film with Shah Rukh Khan and Thalapathy Vijay.

Atlee spoke about starring both superstars in a film and said, "Vijay sir and Shah Rukh sir, both said the same thing that 'bring a script and we will work together'. I also thought that they were saying all this for my birthday as a gift. The next day, Vijay sir messaged me saying that if you are going to write such a script, I will be a part definitely. Shah Rukh sir, who was right next to me said 'Sir, you are serious about this na? We will make a film together, right?'."



About Jawan

Meanwhile, Jawan has literally broken records at the box office. The worldwide gross of Jawan breached the Rs. 1000 crore mark yesterday, as per Pinkvilla reports. Jawan marked the Bollywood debut of Atlee and Nayanthara, who is the female lead. Vijay Sethupathi essayed the role of the antagonist and Deepika Padukone played a cameo role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Leo audio launch CANCELLED: Makers of Thalapathy Vijay-Lokesh Kanagaraj’s actioner release official statement