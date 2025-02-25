'I love you darling': Suriya’s priceless reaction to a little fan is winning the internet; see what happens next

Suriya is not just a talented actor but also a kind-hearted soul. Recently, a video of him has been going viral across social media platforms, where he is seen interacting with a cute little fan. The actor can be seen carrying her in his arms and giving her a high-five.

Meanwhile, the child’s mother encourages her to say, "I love you" to Suriya. Instead of responding, the little girl feels shy and makes adorable gestures, including a heart sign with her hands.

The Retro actor, completely in awe of her, sweetly says, "I love you, darling. God bless you," making the little one jump in his arms with joy. Now, a video of their heartwarming interaction is stealing the spotlight on the internet.

Take a look at the video below:

Coming to Suriya, he is currently busy with the schedule of his upcoming film Retro. Initially called Suriya 44, the film was shot in multiple locations across India. While he focuses on his films, Jyotika is also engaged with her work.

In an interview with Screen, Jyotika reflected on her equation with Suriya and said that "superstardom" has no place at home. She and her husband focus entirely on being parents. Their main discussions revolve around their children’s school tiffin boxes.

Advertisement

Jyotika mentioned that their older child’s lunchbox is packed at 6 AM, while the younger one’s food is sent at noon. Most of their conversations are about meals and how they prepare them. At home, they are parents first, leaving their celebrity status outside.

For the unversed, Suriya and Jyotika are parents to two beautiful children named Diya and Dev. They were recently spotted at the inauguration ceremony of a new office for the Agaram Foundation. Agaram Foundation was established in 2006 to support underprivileged children by offering quality education and equal opportunities.

Talking about Suriya's upcoming film, it will hit the big screens on May 1, 2025. Are you excited to watch Retro in theaters? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below.